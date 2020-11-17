 Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Overall Recruitment
Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Overall Recruitment

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Donovan Edwards had one of the most ridiculous performances in Michigan high school football on Saturday.

The Rivals100 running back scored an eye-popping six touchdowns in the first half and led West Bloomfield (Mich.) High to a blowout playoff win over Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson in what was supposed to be a tight game.

“I feel good,” Edwards said with a laugh. “The win was expected of us, coming out of our part. Winning the district is a great feeling, but I’ve been in this experience already. It’s nothing really new to me. I’m just looking forward to Romeo. It’s one week at a time.”

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Unfortunately for Edwards and his teammates, the playoffs have been put on hold as the state of Michigan under new COVID-19 restrictions.

These next couple of weeks could give Edwards, who is an early enrollee and must decide before January, more time to focus on his recruitment since it’s been on the back-burner for most of the fall.

“I’m kind of chilling a little bit,” Edwards said. “Most of the coaches that are recruiting me already understand my mindset. It’s a state championship first then I’m going to worry about recruiting. It’s still those same schools (Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma). I really like Penn State now.”

