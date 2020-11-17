Donovan Edwards had one of the most ridiculous performances in Michigan high school football on Saturday.

The Rivals100 running back scored an eye-popping six touchdowns in the first half and led West Bloomfield (Mich.) High to a blowout playoff win over Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson in what was supposed to be a tight game.

“I feel good,” Edwards said with a laugh. “The win was expected of us, coming out of our part. Winning the district is a great feeling, but I’ve been in this experience already. It’s nothing really new to me. I’m just looking forward to Romeo. It’s one week at a time.”