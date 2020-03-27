Michigan is starting to gain steam on the recruiting trail. After landing two commits this week, the Wolverines jumped into the Top 15 in the national Rivals recruiting rankings. Out of its four verbal pledges, three are ranked in the Rivals250. Two are ranked in the Top 50. Simply put, this class has a chance to be special. But Michigan’s holy grail of this recruiting cycle is still out there.

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer.

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards from nearby West Bloomfield (Mich.) High has long been one of the Wolverines’ most sought after recruits. Over the last month, many pundits suggested that Ohio State gained the edge in this recruitment. The Buckeyes hosted him for a visit before the abrupt dead period and were surging. However, Ohio State landed Rivals100 running back Evan Pryor and appears to be on its way to earning another commitment at the position from TreVeryon Henderson. The Buckeyes have basically become a non-factor. Georgia has made its push for Edwards as well. Fellow southern schools like Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas have all thrown their hats in the ring. Alabama head coach and college football living legend Nick Saban recently swung by to see Edwards at West Bloomfield. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did too. But Michigan has always been a constant. The Wolverines have made Edwards feel at home over the last couple of years. He has been to Ann Arbor more times than you can count and was set to be back on March 21 before the abrupt dead period spoiled his plans.