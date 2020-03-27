Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Is Holy Grail For Michigan Recruiting
Michigan is starting to gain steam on the recruiting trail.
After landing two commits this week, the Wolverines jumped into the Top 15 in the national Rivals recruiting rankings. Out of its four verbal pledges, three are ranked in the Rivals250. Two are ranked in the Top 50.
Simply put, this class has a chance to be special. But Michigan’s holy grail of this recruiting cycle is still out there.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards from nearby West Bloomfield (Mich.) High has long been one of the Wolverines’ most sought after recruits.
Over the last month, many pundits suggested that Ohio State gained the edge in this recruitment. The Buckeyes hosted him for a visit before the abrupt dead period and were surging.
However, Ohio State landed Rivals100 running back Evan Pryor and appears to be on its way to earning another commitment at the position from TreVeryon Henderson. The Buckeyes have basically become a non-factor.
Georgia has made its push for Edwards as well. Fellow southern schools like Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas have all thrown their hats in the ring. Alabama head coach and college football living legend Nick Saban recently swung by to see Edwards at West Bloomfield. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did too.
But Michigan has always been a constant.
The Wolverines have made Edwards feel at home over the last couple of years. He has been to Ann Arbor more times than you can count and was set to be back on March 21 before the abrupt dead period spoiled his plans.
Edwards was last on campus in January, where he had yet another chance to bond with the Michigan coaching staff and meet up with the ringleader of the 2021 recruiting class — Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy.
And oh yeah, Edwards is coached by former Michigan wide receiver Ron Bellamy. He also happened to be teammates of 2020 Michigan signees Cornell Wheeler and Makari Paige, who did his best to court him on that January visit.
The Wolverines have thrown everything at Edwards and have continued to do just that — even in the midst of a global pandemic.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh jumped on the line with Edwards last week and made a huge impression, reassuring the talented ball carrier that he was the Wolverines’ most wanted man this recruiting cycle.
Recruiting Edwards, however, has been a total team effort. Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh made his pitch to Edwards this week. So did fellow assistant coach Sherrone Moore. So did offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. So did Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek.
Michigan has been relentless in its pursuit of Edwards. Sure, Michigan is in it with several other talented backs, but Edwards is the Ferrari. And everyone wants to drive a Ferrari.
Harbaugh is set to get back on the phone with Edwards again next week. In the mean time, Michigan’s commits will continue to provide their assistance.
The aforementioned McCarthy talks to Edwards on a regular basis. His pitch is simple: “His home is Michigan. His boys are at Michigan. He’s going to see other schools, but he knows exactly where home is.”
Fellow Michigan native and Rivals100 Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi is sharing a similar message: “Nothing is better than home!”
Keeping a top talent at home and protecting its backyard is a big formula for success for Michigan this recruiting cycle.
And that all starts with Edwards.
