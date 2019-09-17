Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Remains High On Michigan
Michigan has had plenty of success at West Bloomfield (Mich.).
The Wolverines reeled in a pair of four-star prospects in linebacker Cornell Wheeler and safety Makari Paige this recruiting cycle.
Now, Michigan is turning its attention to four-star 2021 running back Donovan Edwards. And yes, both Paige and Wheeler are hard at work helping the Wolverines get him onboard.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
“Makari is definitely recruiting me,” Edwards said with a laugh. “He always tells me that I know where I need to go. I say ‘where?’ and he says ‘Michigan!’ It’s all fun. It would be great to team up with him and Cornell again.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news