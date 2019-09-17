Michigan has had plenty of success at West Bloomfield (Mich.).

The Wolverines reeled in a pair of four-star prospects in linebacker Cornell Wheeler and safety Makari Paige this recruiting cycle.

Now, Michigan is turning its attention to four-star 2021 running back Donovan Edwards. And yes, both Paige and Wheeler are hard at work helping the Wolverines get him onboard.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60