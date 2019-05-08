Rivals100 RB Jalen Berger has a top two and a decision date
SOMERSET, N.J. - Rivals100 running back Jalen Berger has a strong handle on his recruitment and is working on covering all his bases. The Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco star just finished up a string of visits and more are on deck. Berger revealed his next visits and his leaders at the New Jersey Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“I’m working getting out to everywhere I need to go," Berger said. "Michigan and Ohio State are at the top right now.
“A few weeks ago I went to Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Ohio State, and Michigan," he said. "It was great getting together with a few former teammates like Tyler Friday and Tommy Devito. I’m planning visits to Oregon, Alabama, and LSU next.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news