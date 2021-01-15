 Rivals100 RB Jaydon Blue Building Relationship With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 RB Jaydon Blue Building Relationship With Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Jaydon Blue is coming off of a monster junior campaign.

The 2022 Rivals100 running back out of Klein (Texas) Cain rushed for more 2,000 yards and scored 30 touchdowns this season. Now, Blue is playing club 7v7 with Fast Houston as he continues to work on his game.

“It’s part of my offseason to come out here and get extra work,” Blue said. “I feel good that I can be out here with all this COVID stuff going on. And I’m also glad we got to have a season.”

Blue, who ran a 10.79 100m as a sophomore, is the complete package at running back and has more than 30 offers from top programs around the country, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas.

With the offseason officially here, Blue plans to focus more on what should be a busy recruiting process.

“During the season, I was talking to coaches, but I wasn’t really worried about recruiting,” Blue said. “Now that it’s over, I’m going to start back up with it. I’m released a Top 15 in June, but I don’t plan on committing until next January at the All-American Bowl.”

