Jaydon Blue is coming off of a monster junior campaign.

The 2022 Rivals100 running back out of Klein (Texas) Cain rushed for more 2,000 yards and scored 30 touchdowns this season. Now, Blue is playing club 7v7 with Fast Houston as he continues to work on his game.

“It’s part of my offseason to come out here and get extra work,” Blue said. “I feel good that I can be out here with all this COVID stuff going on. And I’m also glad we got to have a season.”