Rivals100 TE Commit Louis Hansen On Recruiting Others To Michigan, More
Louis Hansen had the unique opportunity to spend some time getting to know his future teammates this week.
The Rivals100 tight end out of Dedham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s had a private workout on Tuesday with fellow Michigan commits Casey Phinney and TJ Guy.
“That was awesome,” Hansen said. “I’ve played with and against Casey in the past, so I knew how good he was. But I had never met TJ in person. You could tell right away that he was a freak athlete. I was running routes on him, and he was running stride for stride. I was like ‘what’s going on?’
“I watched his 1-on-1’s, and you can see he’s going to be a force on the defensive line. It was good to get to know them because I’m going to spend four years with them.”
Hansen committed to Michigan in early April over offers from Boston College, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.
A big reason for his verbal pledge was the relationship he built with Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore. Since his commitment, Hansen and Moore have spent some time in the film room together — virtually, of course.
