Louis Hansen had the unique opportunity to spend some time getting to know his future teammates this week.

The Rivals100 tight end out of Dedham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s had a private workout on Tuesday with fellow Michigan commits Casey Phinney and TJ Guy.

“That was awesome,” Hansen said. “I’ve played with and against Casey in the past, so I knew how good he was. But I had never met TJ in person. You could tell right away that he was a freak athlete. I was running routes on him, and he was running stride for stride. I was like ‘what’s going on?’

“I watched his 1-on-1’s, and you can see he’s going to be a force on the defensive line. It was good to get to know them because I’m going to spend four years with them.”