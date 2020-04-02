Louis Hansen had a plan. The Rivals100 tight end from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s was going to take his official visits in the spring and commit in the summer. However, the coronavirus pandemic obviously forced him to adjust. While not exactly on his original timeline, Hansen was still able to find his future. After a video chat with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday, Hansen knew that it was time to shut down his recruitment. Hansen committed to the Wolverines that night and publicly announced his decision Thursday.

“At one point during the call, I just knew,” Hansen said. “I hung up the phone and told my mom, ‘I’m going to go there.’ She was kind of walking away and said ‘oh yeah, I love them.’ And I was like ‘no mom, I’m going there.’ That’s how it happened. But I had already hung the phone, so we went to my dad’s house and called Coach (Sherrone) Moore. At that point, they knew what was happening. “They were pumped. They were throwing their fists in the air and yelling. Coach Moore had his baby on his lap, so he was a little quiet (laughs). It was just really cool.” Hansen committed to Michigan over offers from Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and several other major programs.

So what was it about Michigan that made Hansen make the call earlier than expected? “Academics were so important — even above football,” Hansen said. “It really doesn’t get much better than The Ross School of Business and the football program that they have. I didn’t think I was going to find that anywhere else in the country. It just felt like the best place for me. “My mom said she knew that I was going there for the last few weeks. My dad said he knew I was going there for the last few months. I guess they knew before I did. Even you, EJ, knew last year (laughs). They were excited I caught on.”

