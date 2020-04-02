Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen Breaks Down Commitment To Michigan
Louis Hansen had a plan.
The Rivals100 tight end from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s was going to take his official visits in the spring and commit in the summer. However, the coronavirus pandemic obviously forced him to adjust.
While not exactly on his original timeline, Hansen was still able to find his future. After a video chat with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday, Hansen knew that it was time to shut down his recruitment.
Hansen committed to the Wolverines that night and publicly announced his decision Thursday.
COMMITTED!!!— Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) April 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/e6PEIYDmu4
“At one point during the call, I just knew,” Hansen said. “I hung up the phone and told my mom, ‘I’m going to go there.’ She was kind of walking away and said ‘oh yeah, I love them.’ And I was like ‘no mom, I’m going there.’ That’s how it happened. But I had already hung the phone, so we went to my dad’s house and called Coach (Sherrone) Moore. At that point, they knew what was happening.
“They were pumped. They were throwing their fists in the air and yelling. Coach Moore had his baby on his lap, so he was a little quiet (laughs). It was just really cool.”
Hansen committed to Michigan over offers from Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and several other major programs.
So what was it about Michigan that made Hansen make the call earlier than expected?
“Academics were so important — even above football,” Hansen said. “It really doesn’t get much better than The Ross School of Business and the football program that they have. I didn’t think I was going to find that anywhere else in the country. It just felt like the best place for me.
“My mom said she knew that I was going there for the last few weeks. My dad said he knew I was going there for the last few months. I guess they knew before I did. Even you, EJ, knew last year (laughs). They were excited I caught on.”
Relationships were also huge in this recruitment.
Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore recruited Hansen hard on a daily basis and defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has strong ties in New England, was very involved as well.
“It felt genuine,” Hansen said. “I’ve been talking to Coach Moore everyday for a few months. Coach Brown talks to me and my dad everyday. They are great people I want to surround myself with. I know my parents are going to be comfortable letting me be with them for four years.”
Hansen added that he sees himself as a great scheme fit at Michigan, which does a tremendous job of utilizing the tight end position.
“They use the tight end in a way that I can excel at,” Hansen said. “They put the ball in the tight end’s hands in open space and give them the opportunity to make plays while also demonstrating the ability to block. Obviously, you need to have both. It’s a really good fit for me.”
Hansen is the fifth member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Hansen is ranked as the No. 4 tight end and No. 66 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
