Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen Goes In-Depth On Michigan
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the plans of top recruits across the country.
Four-star 2021 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen was looking to make some key visits over the next few months and cut down his list. Unfortunately, Hansen was forced to make some adjustments.
Now, the Rivals100 prospect is simply taking a step back and getting to know more and more coaches.
“Up until the past few days, I was planning to see a few schools, Michigan included,” Hansen said. “But obviously that got cancelled with the NCAA ruling. I’m just trying to keep things normal. I’m trying to get in as many workouts as usual. My plan was to narrow things down in the spring, but it looks like that won’t end up happening.
“My plan now is to talk to plenty of schools pretty often. I just got off the phone with Coach (Jeff) Hafley over at BC. I’ve talked to Coach (Mel) Tucker at Michigan State. Obviously, I talked to Coach (Jim) Harbaugh (at Michigan).”
