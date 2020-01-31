News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 17:41:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is making Rivals100 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's tight end Louis Hansen a top priority for 2021 recruiting.

The Wolverine's EJ Holland recently caught up with Hansen to get the latest on Michigan and his recruitment.

Read the full Q&A below.

New England tight end Louis Hansen holds a Michigan offer.
New England tight end Louis Hansen holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

EJ: You’ve had a lot of coaches stop by during the contact period. What’s that been like?

LH: It’s been pretty fun, actually. It’s been nice to see coaches in person that I really only get to talk to on the phone. It’s really cool to see them in the stands at the basketball games.

EJ: Has it been pretty hectic balancing that, hoops and class?

LH: It’s been a little hectic, but I just try to play my game when they come watch me. If I get swamped with homework, I’ll just shut my phone off and respond to everyone later.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}