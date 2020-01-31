EJ: You’ve had a lot of coaches stop by during the contact period. What’s that been like?

LH: It’s been pretty fun, actually. It’s been nice to see coaches in person that I really only get to talk to on the phone. It’s really cool to see them in the stands at the basketball games.

EJ: Has it been pretty hectic balancing that, hoops and class?

LH: It’s been a little hectic, but I just try to play my game when they come watch me. If I get swamped with homework, I’ll just shut my phone off and respond to everyone later.