Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen On Call With Jim Harbaugh, Virtual Film Session
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to put in endless work on the recruiting trail during the dead period.
Harbaugh has set up calls with several top Michigan targets over the last month, including Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen.
Harbaugh and Hansen had a great conversation last week and set up another call on Tuesday. This one focused on Hansen’s mother, who had a chance to chat with Harbaugh for the first time.
“The call went great,” Hansen said. “Coach Harbaugh and my mom got to meet for the first time (over video chat), so that was great. He made a big impression on her. That’s always a big plus.”
Hansen also had a chance to spend some time video chatting with Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore. The two actually keep in contact on daily basis.
