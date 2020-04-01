News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 14:02:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen On Call With Jim Harbaugh, Virtual Film Session

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to put in endless work on the recruiting trail during the dead period.

Harbaugh has set up calls with several top Michigan targets over the last month, including Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen.

Harbaugh and Hansen had a great conversation last week and set up another call on Tuesday. This one focused on Hansen’s mother, who had a chance to chat with Harbaugh for the first time.

New England tight end Louis Hansen holds a Michigan offer.
New England tight end Louis Hansen holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

“The call went great,” Hansen said. “Coach Harbaugh and my mom got to meet for the first time (over video chat), so that was great. He made a big impression on her. That’s always a big plus.”

Hansen also had a chance to spend some time video chatting with Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore. The two actually keep in contact on daily basis.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}