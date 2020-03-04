Rivals100 TE Moliki Matavao On Michigan, Upcoming Visit
Moliki Matavao is gearing up for a busy spring.
The Rivals100 tight end from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty is one of the country’s most wanted prospects, and his recruitment is really starting to heat up.
Matavao has visits planned to schools out West this month, but he is set to broaden his horizons and see some schools further away from home in the near future.
“I have a few visits planned right now,” Matavao said. “I’ll be at Oregon this weekend. I’ll be at UCLA the weekend after that. In April, I’m going to be at Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. I’ll also be at Georgia on April 14."
Overall, Matavao doesn’t have a set list of top schools, but it’s clear that the programs getting him on campus this spring have his full attention.
Michigan has been making its push for Matavao, and his interest level in the Wolverines is high.
