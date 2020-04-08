News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 18:26:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 TE Thomas Fidone Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan already has one tight end committed in the 2021 recruiting class, but the Wolverines are looking to add more talent at the position.

Rivals100 Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central tight Thomas Fidone has been one of Michigan's top overall priorities this cycle. Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore have continued to work on Fidone through the dead period.

Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone holds a Michigan offer.
Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone holds a Michigan offer.

In fact, Harbaugh and Moore had a video chat with Fidone on Thursday.

Fidone spoke to The Wolverine's EJ Holland about the call, his interest in Michigan, a decision timeline and more.

Read the full Q&A below.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}