“Man, it’s an amazing feeling knowing that I’m coming out here and competing as a state champ,” Rodgers said. “I’m just really happy to get out here with Meanstreets since we didn’t get to play last year. It’s going to be a lot of fun for sure.”

On the recruiting front, Rodgers is one of the most heavily recruited 2022 prospects in the country. However, he is in no rush to making any kind of decision and is taking a methodical approach to the process.

“I’m just taking it slow,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to see how the summer goes and maybe after this AAU season, I’ll come out with a Top 5. Once they tell us that we can for sure do visits, I’m going to set some up and go from there.”