 Rivals100 Wing Ty Rodgers Talks Michigan Wolverines Basketball, Recruiting Process
2021-04-22 basketball

Rivals100 Wing Ty Rodgers Talks Michigan, Recruiting Process

Ty Rodgers is fresh off winning a state championship.

The Rivals100 wing from Grand Blanc (Mich.) High led his team to its first ever state title earlier this month but was right back on the AAU circuit this weekend with Chicago Meanstreets.

Rodgers showed off his versatility, aggression and ability to create en route to helping Meanstreets finish with an undefeated record at the Prep Hoops tournament over the weekend.

“Man, it’s an amazing feeling knowing that I’m coming out here and competing as a state champ,” Rodgers said. “I’m just really happy to get out here with Meanstreets since we didn’t get to play last year. It’s going to be a lot of fun for sure.”

On the recruiting front, Rodgers is one of the most heavily recruited 2022 prospects in the country. However, he is in no rush to making any kind of decision and is taking a methodical approach to the process.

“I’m just taking it slow,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to see how the summer goes and maybe after this AAU season, I’ll come out with a Top 5. Once they tell us that we can for sure do visits, I’m going to set some up and go from there.”

