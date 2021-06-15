Rivals100 WR Carnell Tate Ready For Michigan Visit

With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of the high school football season in the state of Illinois last year, Carnell Tate decided to make a business decision.

The 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver transferred out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist and into national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, following in the footsteps of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, who also left the Windy City for the Sunshine State.

And so far, Tate is enjoying his time at IMG.