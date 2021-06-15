Rivals100 WR Carnell Tate Ready For Michigan Visit
With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of the high school football season in the state of Illinois last year, Carnell Tate decided to make a business decision.
The 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver transferred out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist and into national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, following in the footsteps of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, who also left the Windy City for the Sunshine State.
And so far, Tate is enjoying his time at IMG.
“Things at IMG have been going great,” Tate said. “It’s been great to compete and work out in the facilities. I feel like I’m always getting better competing against great defensive backs like Joenel (Aguero), Daylen (Everette) and Keon (Sabb).”
On the recruiting front, Tate has a slew of major offers and has been making summer visits to schools across the country. While Ohio State is considered the early leader, Tate made it clear that his recruitment is wide open.
“Recruiting is going great,” Tate said. “I’m just taking things slowly. Any team that comes after me has a chance with me.”
