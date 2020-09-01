September 1 is here and that means CJ Williams is about to see his phone absolutely blow up with messages from college coaches around the country.

After all, the Rivals100 wide receiver out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is one of the top overall recruits in the country and holds more than 40 offers.

“Recruiting has been fun,” Williams said. “It’s been up and down for sure. It’s an experience in itself. But I’ve had some fun. I think I’m about to start narrowing down my list after I start getting a feel for who really wants me. I also want to get to some different campuses. I think that will be the deciding factor.

“I don’t think that I’ll be the type of dude that will commit without visiting. I want to be around the people and get the feel. I would say some of the top communicators are Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Arizona State, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Baylor.”