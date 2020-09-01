Rivals100 WR CJ Williams Goes In-Depth On Michigan
September 1 is here and that means CJ Williams is about to see his phone absolutely blow up with messages from college coaches around the country.
After all, the Rivals100 wide receiver out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is one of the top overall recruits in the country and holds more than 40 offers.
“Recruiting has been fun,” Williams said. “It’s been up and down for sure. It’s an experience in itself. But I’ve had some fun. I think I’m about to start narrowing down my list after I start getting a feel for who really wants me. I also want to get to some different campuses. I think that will be the deciding factor.
“I don’t think that I’ll be the type of dude that will commit without visiting. I want to be around the people and get the feel. I would say some of the top communicators are Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Arizona State, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Baylor.”
As the old recruiting saying goes, you’ll never forget your first offer.
While Williams is now a can’t miss prospect for next cycle, Michigan recognized his talents at a young age. In fact, U-M was the first school that extended an offer way back in April of last year when offensive line coach Ed Warinner made a stop at his school.
