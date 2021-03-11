Rivals100 WR Kojo Antwi Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Kojo Antwi is one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2022 recruiting class.
The Rivals100 wide receiver out of Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert holds more than 30 offers from top programs around they country and is constantly hearing from coaches.
Right now, however, Antwi is taking a measured approach to the process.
“Recruiting has been going well,” Antwi said. “At first, it was a little crazy. It died down a bit, but now, it’s starting to really pick back up. I’m enjoying this process. Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M are some of the schools I want to visit.”
Michigan has been doing more recruiting down in Georgia and recently dipped into the Peach State to put an offer on the table for Antwi.
