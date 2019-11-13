News More News
Rivals100 WR LV Bunkley-Shelton On Michigan, All-American Honors, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

LV Bunkley-Shelton is officially an All-American.

The four-star 2020 wide receiver out of Gardena (Calif.) Serra received his All-American jersey on Wednesday afternoon and will play in the game on Jan. 4 in San Antonio Texas.

California wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton has Michigan in his Top 6.
“It’s a dream come true,” Bunkley-Shelton said. “I’ve been watching the game since Desean Jackson made the flip in the end zone. I always said it was my dream to play in it. I went to the combine, watched to the game and had a great time.

“I came back to Cali and told my coach, ‘no matter what happens, I’m going to play in that game.’ I worked hard and set that goal.”

