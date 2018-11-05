Rivals100 WR Rashawn Williams visualized a Michigan future
Michigan hosted a contingent of top in-state 2020 prospects on Saturday for their home contest against Penn State. For Detroit Martin Luther King four-star wide receiver Rashawn Williams it was his...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news