“Recruiting has picked up since Sept. 1,” Morris said. “I’ve been talking to a lot more schools. I’ve been talking a lot to Penn State, Missouri and Michigan. Some new ones were LSU. We texted a little bit. Rutgers is a new one. Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia are some others.”

Michigan has been recruiting Morris hard for several months and has made him a top priority for next cycle.

In fact, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made sure to personally send Morris a text message on Sept. 1.