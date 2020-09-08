Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Sept. 1 was a big day for Tyler Morris.
The Rivals100 wide receiver out of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy heard from a slew of major programs as the date marked the first day college coaches were permitted to reach out to rising juniors.
And Morris, one of the top overall 2022 recruits in America, heard his phone buzz almost all day.
“Recruiting has picked up since Sept. 1,” Morris said. “I’ve been talking to a lot more schools. I’ve been talking a lot to Penn State, Missouri and Michigan. Some new ones were LSU. We texted a little bit. Rutgers is a new one. Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia are some others.”
Michigan has been recruiting Morris hard for several months and has made him a top priority for next cycle.
In fact, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made sure to personally send Morris a text message on Sept. 1.
