Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris On Jim Harbaugh Extension, JJ McCarthy, More
There was no high school football in Chicago this fall.
But that hasn’t stopped Tyler Morris from competing. The Rivals100 wide receiver has been working out with his club 7v7 team, Midwest Boom, and is gearing up to travel across the country this winter.
Morris and Boom had their first tournament of the year in Dallas last week, and the La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy did not disappoint. Morris was one of the top overall players at the event and helped lead Boom to the title game.
“We haven’t been doing anything, really, so it was good to compete against other people besides our own team,” Morris said. “We’ve been practicing for a month or two, and I feel like we’ve really bonded as a team, especially with us not being able to play. This is a big deal to us with us not being able to practice with our high school team.”
Morris is one of Michigan’s top overall targets for next cycle.
Right now, the Wolverines are very, very high on his mind, so it was imperative for Morris to get a sense of stability. With Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh now having signed his extension, Morris feels more at ease with U-M.
