Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris On Michigan, JJ McCarthy, Decision Timeline
Tyler Morris is coming off a monster performance in Myrtle Beach.
The Rivals100 wide receiver out of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy was one of the top overall performers at the NFA 7v7 East regional and was especially impressive for Midwest Boom in its win over Cam Newton 7v7 — the squad is actually coached by Newton, one of the best NFL quarterbacks of the last decade.
With Newton watching on, Morris absolutely torched his defense and proved his elite status on the recruiting trail.
“I feel like every time we play them, it’s a big game with a lot of talking,” Morris said. “I think this is the third time we beat them in a row. It was good to come out on top. Everybody knows who (Newton) is, so it’s cool. But at the end of the day, it’s just a game, and we came out and played regardless of who their coach was.”
Morris has a slew of options on the recruiting trail with offers in hand from Arizona State, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Wisconsin and others.
With the dead period recently being extended, Morris is simply taking a laid-back approach to the recruiting process.
