Rivals250 ATH Ethan Calvert On Michigan, Connection To Zach Charbonnet
Ethan Calvert is listed as an athlete, but the four-star athlete from Westlake (Calif.) Oaks Christian knows his future is likely at linebacker.
The Rivals250 prospect has double digit offers in hand, and coaches have made it clear they want him on the defensive side of the ball.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
“Most schools are recruiting me as a linebacker,” Calvert said. “Inside or outside linebacker. I don’t really have a preference. I’ll probably move to the middle as I get bigger.”
Calvert is the younger brother of UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert and Washington linebacker Josh Calvert, so playing the position obviously runs in the family.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news