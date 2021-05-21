 Rivals250 ATH Ish Harris Goes In-Depth On Why Michigan Wolverines football recruiting Is A Finalist
football

Rivals250 ATH Ish Harris Goes In-Depth On Why Michigan Is A Finalist

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Dallas and caught up with Rivals250 athlete Ish Harris to get the latest on his recruitment.

Read their full Q&A below.

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, let’s talk a little bit about your offseason. How has everything been going for you?

IH: It’s going well. I’m getting bigger, stronger, faster and quicker. My main goal is to just get ready for college.

EJ: On the recruiting front, you recently released your final five. Tell me about cutting things down heading into summer.

IH: I called my coach and told him that I didn’t have much time since I’m graduating in December. I told him we need to get on that right now. I hit up my editor and told him I needed a Top 5 edit. As I was texting him, I was actually on the phone with Coach (George) Helow and Coach (Courtney) Morgan. As soon as I got the offer, I put Michigan in my Top 5 and got the edit out. But yeah, I just want to commit in July and focus on football.

