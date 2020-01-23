Rivals250 ATH Julien Simon Talks Michigan, Recruiting
Julien Simon is one of the most sought after recruits in the country. He also happens to be one of the quietest.
The 2021 Rivals250 athlete from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln likes to keep a low profile and isn’t very active on social media. Simon is coming off a big junior season, and recruiting has taken a backseat.
“I’m taking everything slow right now and letting it come to me,” Simon said. “I’m not close to releasing a Top 5 or a Top 10 yet. I’m just not there yet. I’m really taking it slow. I do want to visit LSU soon. That’s the one I know of.”
A gem in the Pacific Northwest, Simon has offers from Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC and several other major programs.
Michigan jumped in the mix early and has Simon’s attention.
