Rivals250 CB Ceyair Wright On Being Named All-American, Michigan
Rivals250 Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola corner Ceyair Wright received his All-American Bowl jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.
Wright was set to take part in the game in San Antonio next month before it was cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.
“It feels great,” Wright said. “It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time and wanted to do since I was in eighth grade. Now that I have this chance, it’s a blessing.”
While there will be no game, Jan. 2 will still be a special date for Wright as he will announce his commitment live on NBC as a part of a special All-American presentation.
Wright is still considering schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and USC and is continuing to give each program an opportunity to win him over.
“I’m extremely excited,” Wright said. “It’s crazy that I’ve been given the opportunity. Doing it on such a big platform is wild…. Like I’ve said before, I’m looking for a place that’s going to develop me as a player, make me a better me and give me the best education possible.”
