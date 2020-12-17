While there will be no game, Jan. 2 will still be a special date for Wright as he will announce his commitment live on NBC as a part of a special All-American presentation.

Wright is still considering schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and USC and is continuing to give each program an opportunity to win him over.

“I’m extremely excited,” Wright said. “It’s crazy that I’ve been given the opportunity. Doing it on such a big platform is wild…. Like I’ve said before, I’m looking for a place that’s going to develop me as a player, make me a better me and give me the best education possible.”