Green-Warren, however, has kept his decision under wraps. While it’s been difficult to do so, Green-Warren is now a day away from accomplishing a childhood dream — announcing his commitment at the All-American Bowl.

The four-star 2020 cornerback from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne signed a letter of intent with the school of his choice during the early signing period a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s tough,” Green-Warren said. “If you say one thing, you give it away. You don’t want to say too much when people ask you questions. It was a fun process. I enjoyed every part of it. I’m just thankful to all the coaches that gave me the opportunity to go to their school.”

So just how difficult has it been to keep his secret?

“That’s really a dream come true,” Green-Warren said. “I watched a lot of people commit at the Army game. To be able to do that means a lot. It’s huge for my family and friends to be able to see me on TV. I’m putting on for the city, and I love that a lot.”

While the spotlight will be on him on Saturday afternoon, Green-Warren has been fully focused on improving his game at the All-American Bowl practices this week.

Green-Warren has had an opportunity to matchup against some of the country’s best wide receiver recruits. And he’s working hard to better himself before he enrolls early at the school of his choice.

“It’s been fun going against the best,” Green-Warren said. ‘The best wide receiver I went against on the East was Javon Baker. Jalen McMillan on the West is one of my favorites. Gary Bryant is my guy. AJ Henning is a good player. There are a lot of top receivers. They give you great work.”

As mentioned, Green-Warren will announce his decision live at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. The game is set to air on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

Green-Warren has a final three of Michigan, Nebraska and USC and gave his thoughts on each one ahead of his upcoming announcement.

Michigan: “It doesn’t get too much better than Michigan. It’s a powerhouse football team. They put defensive backs in the league all the time. There is a chance for me to come in and play. If you can put in the work, it’s destiny to go the NFL.”

Nebraska: “They offer a great chance to play early. They are rebuilding right now, but I feel like they are going to make that run in a couple of years. Being able to play early is huge for me.”

USC: “It’s the hometown program. It doesn’t get much better than that. To be able to be around my family and to be able to put on for LA is huge for me.”