“The visit was good,” Green-Warren said. “My favorite parts were definitely hanging with Coach Z (Michael Zordich) and Coach (Don) Brown and going over film. The Big House was crazy. It was crazy seeing such a big stadium. The coaching staff stood out for me

“Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is a funny guy but really cool. I also like the vibe around the campus. The style of defense they play fits the type of player I am.”