Rivals250 CB Darion Green-Warren Goes In-Depth On Michigan Official Visit
Michigan hosted a handful of its top remaining 2020 targets for a pivotal official visit weekend.
Perhaps the most important defensive target on campus was Rivals250 cornerback Darion Green-Warren.
The Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne product is Michigan’s top remaining target at the cornerback position, and the Wolverines did everything possible to make a lasting impression on him during his first trip to Ann Arbor.
“The visit was good,” Green-Warren said. “My favorite parts were definitely hanging with Coach Z (Michael Zordich) and Coach (Don) Brown and going over film. The Big House was crazy. It was crazy seeing such a big stadium. The coaching staff stood out for me
“Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is a funny guy but really cool. I also like the vibe around the campus. The style of defense they play fits the type of player I am.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news