“It feels great,” Green-Warren said. “To be a part of this legacy with so many great players is a great feeling. It’s a blessing. One of the biggest things I like about the game is that it’s a spotlight moment for you. It shows how hard you work and the hours paying off.

“I’m making my commitment at the game, so being able to pick the school I’m going to be at for the next 3-4 years in front of the whole world is a blessing and a dream come true.”