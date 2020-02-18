Rivals250 CB Omarion Cooper Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Michigan is starting to recruit hard in the Sunshine State.
The Wolverines have sent out several offers in Florida over the last couple of months, including one to four-star 2021 Lehigh (Fla.) Acres cornerback Omarion Cooper.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown stopped by to see him during the contact period last month, and the Wolverines decided to go ahead and extend a scholarship.
Cooper is thrilled about the new opportunity.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news