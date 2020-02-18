News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 CB Omarion Cooper Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is starting to recruit hard in the Sunshine State.

The Wolverines have sent out several offers in Florida over the last couple of months, including one to four-star 2021 Lehigh (Fla.) Acres cornerback Omarion Cooper.

Florida cornerback Omarion Cooper holds a Michigan offer.
Florida cornerback Omarion Cooper holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown stopped by to see him during the contact period last month, and the Wolverines decided to go ahead and extend a scholarship.

Cooper is thrilled about the new opportunity.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}