Rivals250 CB Darion Green-Warren Breaks Down Commitment To Michigan
It’s official.
Four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren announced his commitment to Michigan live at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon.
“For me, committing was about the opportunity to get to the next level,” Green-Warren said. “Being part of an elite program and elite coaches, I know it’s a business decision for me. They all want to win and push you to get to the league. Michigan is one of the top programs in the country with some of the top coaches in the country.
“Knowing that the coaches have the potential to get me to the league was huge for me. I’m ready to play at that top level.”
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Green-Warren gave Michigan a silent commitment after his official visit last month and actually signed with the Wolverines during the early signing period. The Rivals250 prospect kept his decision under wraps for weeks.
While it wasn’t necessarily a surprise, USC was considered the favorite for Green-Warren for most of the fall. Michigan, however, won him over after he and his family got an in-depth look at the program on his OV.
“Just going out there and visiting really won me over,” Green-Warren said. “I got to see how they ran their program and handled their players. It’s a family out there. The coaches build great relationships with their players. To have a bond and that home feeling is huge.
“I spent a lot of time with the coaches and players on the team. Giles Jackson was my player host. I’ve known him for a year, and we had a great time. The coaches wanted to get me familiar with the family environment, and that was huge.”
Green-Warren added that his relationships with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich also played a key role in his decision.
“Coach Z and Coach Harbaugh are great guys,” Green-Warren said. “Coach Harbaugh is a funny guy. I like his character. We try to talk as often as we can. I have a great relationship with Coach Z. He’s going to be the guy that I’m going to be with all the time. We talk every week.”
Green-Warren is set to enroll at Michigan this month. He will participate in spring ball and is ready to compete for early playing time.
“I’m excited to enroll early,” Green-Warren said. “I’m ready to get the first semester of college out of the way, so I won’t be nervous anymore. I just want to have fun and get bigger, faster and stronger. Being able to learn the playbook is huge. I want to get the system down as quickly as possible.”
Green-Warren, a former Oklahoma pledge, picked Michigan over finalists Nebraska and USC as well as a slew of other major programs. His commitment has vaulted Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class back into the Top 10 nationally.
The Wolverines had their ups and downs on the field this year, but Green-Warren is excited about the class and is a firm believer in the future of the program.
“The program is going up,” Green-Warren. “Michigan is going to be a playoff contending team in the next year or two. I like how Michigan is looking. They play with an edge, and I like how the team is shaping up.”
At 6-foot, 185 pounds, Green-Warren is ranked as the No. 12 cornerback and No. 154 overall prospect in the nation, per Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook