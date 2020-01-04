It’s official. Four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren announced his commitment to Michigan live at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon. “For me, committing was about the opportunity to get to the next level,” Green-Warren said. “Being part of an elite program and elite coaches, I know it’s a business decision for me. They all want to win and push you to get to the league. Michigan is one of the top programs in the country with some of the top coaches in the country. “Knowing that the coaches have the potential to get me to the league was huge for me. I’m ready to play at that top level.”

California cornerback Darion Green-Warren has signed with Michigan.

Green-Warren gave Michigan a silent commitment after his official visit last month and actually signed with the Wolverines during the early signing period. The Rivals250 prospect kept his decision under wraps for weeks. While it wasn’t necessarily a surprise, USC was considered the favorite for Green-Warren for most of the fall. Michigan, however, won him over after he and his family got an in-depth look at the program on his OV. “Just going out there and visiting really won me over,” Green-Warren said. “I got to see how they ran their program and handled their players. It’s a family out there. The coaches build great relationships with their players. To have a bond and that home feeling is huge.

“I spent a lot of time with the coaches and players on the team. Giles Jackson was my player host. I’ve known him for a year, and we had a great time. The coaches wanted to get me familiar with the family environment, and that was huge.” Green-Warren added that his relationships with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich also played a key role in his decision. “Coach Z and Coach Harbaugh are great guys,” Green-Warren said. “Coach Harbaugh is a funny guy. I like his character. We try to talk as often as we can. I have a great relationship with Coach Z. He’s going to be the guy that I’m going to be with all the time. We talk every week.”