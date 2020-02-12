News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DB Andre Turrentine Shares Latest On Michigan, Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The contact period was a busy time for Andre Turrentine.

The 2021 Rivals250 defensive back is one of the most sought after prospects in the country and had college coaches swinging by his school on a daily basis.

While the process has been a bit of a whirlwind, Turrentine wants to get serious and start narrowing things down shortly after the dead period comes to an end.

Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine has a Michigan offer.
Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine has a Michigan offer.

“Recruiting is a lot right now,” Turrentine said. “I’m trying to get my decision in and figure out where I’m going. I want to decide mid-summer, so I can have my slot locked in. Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Tennessee are some schools I’m looking at hard right now.”

Michigan recently jumped in the mix with an offer of its own.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}