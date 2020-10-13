Rivals250 DB Cristian Driver High On Michigan, Looking To Visit
With the Texas high school football season in full swing, Cristian Driver is trying to find a balance.
The 2022 Rivals250 safety out of Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian holds more than 40 offers and is in constant communication with college coaches around the country. Juggling recruiting and his junior season has been taxing.
Driver doesn’t have an official list of top schools, but some are definitely higher than others.
“It’s kind of hard to balance, but some of the top schools on my list are the ones I keep in close communication with,” Driver said. “My coaches have helped me talked to those coaches and manage it during the school year. The schools I’ve talked to the most would be Penn State, Oklahoma and Texas. I want to visit those schools, Michigan, LSU and Oregon.”
Driver is the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver and is very open to playing his college ball in the Midwest.
