The global pandemic has had a massive impact on high school football and recruiting across the country.

Rivals250 St. Louis (Mo.) University defensive back Isaac Thompson is all too familiar with COVID-19. The start of his senior season was delayed, and he’s just bouncing back from having the virus himself.

“This is my first game back,” Thompson said. “I got COVID. I just got cleared on Monday, so I’m really excited to play. I was really fatigued, and it felt like a slight cold. But I’m feeling good.”