Rivals250 DB Isaac Thompson Goes In-Depth On Michigan
The global pandemic has had a massive impact on high school football and recruiting across the country.
Rivals250 St. Louis (Mo.) University defensive back Isaac Thompson is all too familiar with COVID-19. The start of his senior season was delayed, and he’s just bouncing back from having the virus himself.
“This is my first game back,” Thompson said. “I got COVID. I just got cleared on Monday, so I’m really excited to play. I was really fatigued, and it felt like a slight cold. But I’m feeling good.”
Thompson had a speedy recovery and is glad he can resume his normal life. And that means continuing to balance football with recruiting. Thompson is one of the most sought-after safeties in the 2022 class and is hearing from a handful of his top options.
“Coaches don’t back off even during the season,” Thompson said. “It’s been cool keeping in contact with them. The Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Florida coaching staffs are the ones I would say I’m talking to the most.”
Michigan put an offer on the table for Thompson back in April. Since then, Thompson has been in regular contact with head coach Jim Harbaugh, ace recruiter Sherrone Moore and new safeties coach Bob Shoop.
Shoop has been his main point of contact as of late, and the two are building a strong relationship.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news