News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DB Ishmael Ibraheem On Why Michigan Offer Is Special

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

New Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary made a swing through Texas late last week.

A former University of Texas assistant, Jean-Mary is very familiar with the Lone Star State, which should help the Wolverines as they try to pluck some top talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Texas cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem holds a Michigan offer.
Texas cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem holds a Michigan offer.

Jean-Mary’s trip down south resulted in a new offer for 2021 Rivals250 Dallas (Texas) Kimball cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem.

Nabbing a scholarship from Michigan held extra meaning for Ibraheem.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}