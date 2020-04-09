News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DB JD Coffey Talks Michigan, Calls With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

JD Coffey has narrowed his list.

The Rivals250 safety out of Kennedale (Texas) High released a Top 6 of Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Washington this week.

While the world is in the midst of a pandemic, recruiting has remained a constant. And Coffey is getting recruited perhaps harder than ever.

Texas safety JD Coffey holds a Michigan offer.
Texas safety JD Coffey holds a Michigan offer. (Sam Spiegelman)

“It’s been really busy,” Coffey said. “I’ve had a lot of coaches hitting me up with the virus going on. But I know what I want. I know I’m looking for a school that is known for competing, has good academics and somewhere I feel comfortable.”

While Coffey is from the Lone Star State, he is very open to leaving the south and expanding his horizons. He made visits to Oregon and Washington before the dead period and is looking to visit Michigan soon.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has personally been recruiting Coffey over the last month and has made a huge impression.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}