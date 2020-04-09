Rivals250 DB JD Coffey Talks Michigan, Calls With Jim Harbaugh
JD Coffey has narrowed his list.
The Rivals250 safety out of Kennedale (Texas) High released a Top 6 of Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Washington this week.
While the world is in the midst of a pandemic, recruiting has remained a constant. And Coffey is getting recruited perhaps harder than ever.
“It’s been really busy,” Coffey said. “I’ve had a lot of coaches hitting me up with the virus going on. But I know what I want. I know I’m looking for a school that is known for competing, has good academics and somewhere I feel comfortable.”
While Coffey is from the Lone Star State, he is very open to leaving the south and expanding his horizons. He made visits to Oregon and Washington before the dead period and is looking to visit Michigan soon.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has personally been recruiting Coffey over the last month and has made a huge impression.
