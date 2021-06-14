Rivals250 DE Beau Atkinson Goes In-Depth On Michigan Official Visit
Michigan hosted an impressive group of recruits for its second big official visit weekend of the summer.
Four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road defensive end Beau Atkinson made the trip to Ann Arbor and enjoyed getting his first in-depth look at the program.
“The campus was amazing,” Atkinson said. “It’s summertime, but it was still alive and fun. I can only imagine what it’s like on a game day. The Big House is one of the best college stadiums in the country, maybe even the NFL. Everything in there is huge. The weight room and Coach Herb (Ben Herbert) may have been my favorite part. I’m a big gym rat. It’s like an old indoor transformed into a weight room. Coach Herb definitely knows his stuff.
“The biggest thing for me is winning. Next is scheme. Lastly, it’s development. That’s a huge piece if you’re trying to go to the NFL. With the weight program with Coach Herb and the diet program with Abigail (O’Connor), they’ll put the right weight on you. It’s huge.”
Atkinson has quickly risen up Michigan’s board this offseason and is a priority target as an edge rusher with the versatility to spin down and play with his hand in the dirt.
New Michigan defensive analyst Ryan Osborn has likened Atkinson to current Michigan players Aidan Hutchinson and Braiden McGregor. So it’s no surprise the two served as Atkinson’s official visit hosts.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news