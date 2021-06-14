Rivals250 DE Beau Atkinson Goes In-Depth On Michigan Official Visit

Michigan hosted an impressive group of recruits for its second big official visit weekend of the summer.

Four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road defensive end Beau Atkinson made the trip to Ann Arbor and enjoyed getting his first in-depth look at the program.

“The campus was amazing,” Atkinson said. “It’s summertime, but it was still alive and fun. I can only imagine what it’s like on a game day. The Big House is one of the best college stadiums in the country, maybe even the NFL. Everything in there is huge. The weight room and Coach Herb (Ben Herbert) may have been my favorite part. I’m a big gym rat. It’s like an old indoor transformed into a weight room. Coach Herb definitely knows his stuff.

“The biggest thing for me is winning. Next is scheme. Lastly, it’s development. That’s a huge piece if you’re trying to go to the NFL. With the weight program with Coach Herb and the diet program with Abigail (O’Connor), they’ll put the right weight on you. It’s huge.”