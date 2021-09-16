Rivals250 DE Jalen Thompson Enjoys Weekend Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several top underclassmen for unofficial visits over the weekend as it took on Washington in a primetime matchup.
Among them was 2023 Rivals250 Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech defensive end Jalen Thompson, who is quickly becoming a top priority for the Wolverines next cycle.
Thompson was in Ann Arbor for the BBQ at The Big House in July and enjoyed his return trip for the game.
“The visit was very fun,” Thompson said. “I loved the environment. My favorite part was how their fans were so active throughout the game.”
Thompson made the short drive over to Michigan with teammate and top 2022 Michigan defensive tackle target Deone Walker. The two paid close attention to Mike Macdonald’s new defensive scheme as the Wolverines posted a dominant performance.
