 Rivals250 DE Marvin Jones Jr. Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DE Marvin Jones Jr. Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Marvin Jones Jr. is continuing to prove he’s one of the top underclassmen in the country.

The Rivals250 defensive end out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage is having a strong junior campaign and showed flashes of his ability on national television in a tough loss to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.

“Obviously, a lot of people had them ranked really high,” Jones said. “Some over us. But we came out here and played as hard as we could. You can’t win every game.”

Florida defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. holds a Michigan football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Florida defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. holds a Michigan offer.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

On the recruiting front, Jones has offers in hand from Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and a number of other major programs.

But he’s in no rush to make any type of decision.

“I definitely just want to focus on the season,” Jones said. “I’ll handle recruiting after that.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}