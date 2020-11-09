Marvin Jones Jr. is continuing to prove he’s one of the top underclassmen in the country.

The Rivals250 defensive end out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage is having a strong junior campaign and showed flashes of his ability on national television in a tough loss to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.

“Obviously, a lot of people had them ranked really high,” Jones said. “Some over us. But we came out here and played as hard as we could. You can’t win every game.”