Rivals250 DE Marvin Jones Jr. Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Marvin Jones Jr. is continuing to prove he’s one of the top underclassmen in the country.
The Rivals250 defensive end out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage is having a strong junior campaign and showed flashes of his ability on national television in a tough loss to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.
“Obviously, a lot of people had them ranked really high,” Jones said. “Some over us. But we came out here and played as hard as we could. You can’t win every game.”
On the recruiting front, Jones has offers in hand from Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and a number of other major programs.
But he’s in no rush to make any type of decision.
“I definitely just want to focus on the season,” Jones said. “I’ll handle recruiting after that.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news