Rivals250 DL George Rooks Commits To Michigan
Michigan has scored big on the recruiting trail — literally.
The Wolverines closed with Rivals250 Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep defensive lineman George Rooks, who gave the Wolverines a verbal commitment.
Rooks committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and several other major programs.
Rooks had several factors high on his mind before making his decision.
"How much they love me, how high I am on their board and what system they run," Rooks said. "The college that can get the best out of me, that's the school I want to go to. It doesn't matter about the depth chart or anything like that."
Michigan definitely showed him love.
U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, ace recruiter Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Shaun Nua were all heavily involved in his recruitment throughout the dead period and ultimately won him over.
Rooks visited Michigan on multiple occasions before the dead period as his sister played basketball for the Wolverines last year.
Rooks helped lead St. Peter’s Prep to an 11-1 record and the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 championship as a junior. He was recruited as a defensive end but has the frame to slide inside once he adds weight.
Rooks is the son of former Syracuse defensive lineman George Rooks Sr., who was drafted by the New York Giants in 1992.
Michigan now holds 20 commits in its 2021 recruiting class. Rooks is the fifth defensive lineman to hop onboard and the highest rated of the bunch.
At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Rooks is ranked as the No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 123 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
---
