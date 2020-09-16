EJ: You don’t sound too excited to do an interview (laughs). Why do you try to stay low key when it comes to your recruitment?

GR: I try to stay low key because recruiting is a bit of a tough process. I can’t do official visits or anything like that. I’m just trying to get my mind focused on what’s the right thing for me.

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, what’s your offseason been like?

GR: Offseason is great. My team has been focused. My defensive line has been really focused. I’m really proud of that. J'Vonne Parker (former NFL defensive lineman), my dad and my brother are all working everyday. I’m always texting (Parker) and seeing what I need to do better and sending him film from last year. I’m just trying to do the best I can early on.