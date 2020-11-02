Rivals250 DL Joe Strickland Talks Michigan, Recent Visit
Joe Strickland didn’t have to do much.
The 2022 Rivals250 defensive end only played a half of football on Friday night as he helped lead his Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit team to blowout win over Yorktown (Ind.) High in the second round of the Indiana state playoffs.
“It was definitely a good win,” Strickland said. “We’re just focused on next week. Our sectional has won state the past four years. We just have to make it out of sectionals, really. It was a good game. Pass rush wise, they ran a lot of hitches. I was getting some pressure but next week when they run those fade balls, I’ll definitely be back there a little quicker.”
With his team in the middle of a postseason run, Strickland has had the tough task of finding time for recruiting. The four-star prospect is hearing from several major programs on a daily basis.
“I’m definitely balancing it,” Strickland said. “It’s definitely the season first. I had like 15 texts today, and I didn’t answer until I did all my tests. I answered before I got to the locker room then I locked in. I’m definitely hearing from most of the Big Ten, Stanford and Boston College.”
Michigan is one of the Big Ten programs in constant contact.
