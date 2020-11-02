Joe Strickland didn’t have to do much.

The 2022 Rivals250 defensive end only played a half of football on Friday night as he helped lead his Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit team to blowout win over Yorktown (Ind.) High in the second round of the Indiana state playoffs.

“It was definitely a good win,” Strickland said. “We’re just focused on next week. Our sectional has won state the past four years. We just have to make it out of sectionals, really. It was a good game. Pass rush wise, they ran a lot of hitches. I was getting some pressure but next week when they run those fade balls, I’ll definitely be back there a little quicker.”