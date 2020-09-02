Rivals250 DL Joe Strickland Talks Michigan, Relationship With Staff
Joe Strickland has been busy over the last month.
The Rivals250 defensive lineman from Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit just started his junior season — yes, there is football in Indiana — and is in constant communication with college coaches across the country.
“I’m calling everybody that’s offered me and some colleges outside of that like Ohio State,” Strickland said. “Communication is great with everybody. I get to get my film out early because I’m playing. That’s a blessing. I’m playing before college kids. That’s pretty nice.”
Strickland holds double digit offers from schools like Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue.
Michigan jumped in the mix earlier this offseason and definitely has his attention thanks in large part to the approach head coach Jim Harbaugh and the staff have taken with current issues.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news