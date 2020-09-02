Joe Strickland has been busy over the last month.

The Rivals250 defensive lineman from Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit just started his junior season — yes, there is football in Indiana — and is in constant communication with college coaches across the country.

“I’m calling everybody that’s offered me and some colleges outside of that like Ohio State,” Strickland said. “Communication is great with everybody. I get to get my film out early because I’m playing. That’s a blessing. I’m playing before college kids. That’s pretty nice.”