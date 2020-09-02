 Rivals250 DL Joe Strickland Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Relationship With Staff
football

Rivals250 DL Joe Strickland Talks Michigan, Relationship With Staff

EJ Holland
Joe Strickland has been busy over the last month.

The Rivals250 defensive lineman from Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit just started his junior season — yes, there is football in Indiana — and is in constant communication with college coaches across the country.

“I’m calling everybody that’s offered me and some colleges outside of that like Ohio State,” Strickland said. “Communication is great with everybody. I get to get my film out early because I’m playing. That’s a blessing. I’m playing before college kids. That’s pretty nice.”

Rivals250 defensive lineman Joe Strickland holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals250 defensive lineman Joe Strickland holds a Michigan offer.

Strickland holds double digit offers from schools like Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue.

Michigan jumped in the mix earlier this offseason and definitely has his attention thanks in large part to the approach head coach Jim Harbaugh and the staff have taken with current issues.

