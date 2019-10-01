Rivals250 DL Victory Vaka Talks Michigan, Upcoming Visit
Victory Vaka holds a dozen offers.
But the four-star 2021 defensive lineman from Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake is keeping a bit of a low profile when it comes to recruiting.
Vaka has yet to narrow his list down to a top group and is still carefully evaluating all of his options.
“Recruiting has been going great,” Vaka said. “I don’t really have any top programs right now. I just want to take this process as slow as I want to take it. I plan to visit Michigan for the Ohio State game.”
Michigan offered Vaka during the spring evaluation period back in May and has been recruiting him hard over the last several weeks as college coaches are now permitted to initiate contact with juniors.
