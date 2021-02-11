Rivals250 Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren has opened up his recruitment and is no longer part of Michigan's 2022 class.

"Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan," VanSumeren wrote in a post on social media. "My recruitment is open."

VanSumeren is the younger brother of Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren. With the defensive staff changes, it appears that Ben is weighing some options as well, as first reported by our Chris Balas.

Alex originally committed to Michigan in December of 2019 but maintained that he wanted to take visits this offseason. After picking Michigan, Alex notched offers from Alabama, Penn State, Stanford and others.

At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Alex is ranked as the No. 10 defensive tackle and No. 182 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com.