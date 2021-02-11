Rivals250 DT Alex VanSumeren Decommits From Michigan
Michigan has lost a key piece to the puzzle.
Rivals250 Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren has opened up his recruitment and is no longer part of Michigan's 2022 class.
VanSumeren announced his decision on Thursday evening.
"Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan," VanSumeren wrote in a post on social media. "My recruitment is open."
VanSumeren is the younger brother of Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren. With the defensive staff changes, it appears that Ben is weighing some options as well, as first reported by our Chris Balas.
Alex originally committed to Michigan in December of 2019 but maintained that he wanted to take visits this offseason. After picking Michigan, Alex notched offers from Alabama, Penn State, Stanford and others.
At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Alex is ranked as the No. 10 defensive tackle and No. 182 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com.
Alex is the second 2022 recruit to decommit from Michigan since the Wolverines parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Brown. Rivals250 Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N linebacker Tyler Martin backed out of his verbal pledge last month.
Losing VanSumeren is a hit for the Wolverines as defensive tackle is a big position of need. Michigan did, however, close strong at the position in 2021 and holds a commitment from three-star River Rouge (Mich.) High product Davonte Miles.
Michigan is now down to five commits in its 2022 recruiting class.
Along with Miles, Michigan holds verbal pledges from four-star defensive backs Kody Jones and Taylor Groves, three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones and three-star tight end Marlin Klein.
