 Rivals250 DT Kayden McDonald breaks down top 10
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-16 13:12:58 -0500') }} football

Rivals250 DT Kayden McDonald breaks down top 10

Jed May • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst

The time has come for Kayden McDonald to narrow things down.

The 2023 Rivals250 defensive tackle from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia, announced his top 10 on Thursday afternoon. The list includes Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

Rivals caught up with McDonald to get his thoughts on the top contenders and see what's next in his recruitment.

