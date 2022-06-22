Rivals250 DT Xzavier McLeod breaks down his top six

Rivals250 defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod has been making the rounds and doing his research and now the Camden, S.C. Star has narrowed his options down to six schools. LSU , Georgia , Michigan , South Carolina , Texas A&M , and Florida all made the cut and McLeod broke down each of them with Rivals.com.

LSU- “LSU is a good program that I think I can fit into their scheme," McLeod said. "I think I can play early and make an impact on the game and the program.”

Georgia- “The same with Georgia," he said. "Coach Scott is a hard working coach and he’s definitely putting guys in the league that want to work hard for it and want to achieve their goals. He’s the guy for it and it’s the same with all the schools that I’m dealing with.”

Michigan- “They have been working hard for me to come up and they have been on me hard in the recruiting process," said McLeod. "I’m finally able to give them a chance on an official visit this weekend. I wish it could have been unofficial first.”

South Carolina- “The home school has the advantage because you will always be loved by your home town," he said. "I think coach Beamer is really building a program and that’s a good environment to be in now. They are in my backyard and I can see them anytime I want.”

Texas A&M- “They are great program all around and up front on defense," McLeod said. "I already know where I stand with them so I’m pleased with what I’ve been hearing. They could also be a fit.”

Florida- “Florida is the one of the best visits," he said. "It was professional, I understood were I stand, how I can impact the program, and where I can play.”

On what’s next in his recruitment- “As of tomorrow, I will be visiting Michigan so all the schools in my top six I will have visited," said McLeod. "I’m not sure on when I’ll commit."