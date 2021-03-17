Rivals250 Georgia LB Jaron Willis Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Jaron Willis is one of the most versatile prospects in the country this cycle.
The 2022 Rivals250 outside linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County is a monster on the defensive side of the ball, but he also happens to be a playmaker at running back for his high school team.
Willis has spent the offseason playing running back on the club 7-on-7 circuit for NFL quarterback Cam Newton and is hoping to get his shot on the offensive side of the ball in college.
“To be honest, I really want to play offense at the next level,” Willis said. “But I’m fine playing defense, too. I just want to get the opportunity to play offense and show my skillset. I feel like I can be a big back that can create mismatches.”
A couple of schools have talked to Willis about playing offense, but the majority of programs like him as a linebacker. Right now, Willis holds 20 offers and is simply taking everything in.
