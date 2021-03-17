 Rivals250 Georgia LB Jaron Willis Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
Rivals250 Georgia LB Jaron Willis Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Jaron Willis is one of the most versatile prospects in the country this cycle.

The 2022 Rivals250 outside linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County is a monster on the defensive side of the ball, but he also happens to be a playmaker at running back for his high school team.

Willis has spent the offseason playing running back on the club 7-on-7 circuit for NFL quarterback Cam Newton and is hoping to get his shot on the offensive side of the ball in college.


“To be honest, I really want to play offense at the next level,” Willis said. “But I’m fine playing defense, too. I just want to get the opportunity to play offense and show my skillset. I feel like I can be a big back that can create mismatches.”

A couple of schools have talked to Willis about playing offense, but the majority of programs like him as a linebacker. Right now, Willis holds 20 offers and is simply taking everything in.

