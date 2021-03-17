Jaron Willis is one of the most versatile prospects in the country this cycle.

The 2022 Rivals250 outside linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County is a monster on the defensive side of the ball, but he also happens to be a playmaker at running back for his high school team.

Willis has spent the offseason playing running back on the club 7-on-7 circuit for NFL quarterback Cam Newton and is hoping to get his shot on the offensive side of the ball in college.