DeMario Tolan is one of the hottest recruits in America.

The Rivals250 linebacker out of Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga went from intriguing prospect to a wanted man with close to 40 offers. Several major programs have jumped in the mix over the last couple of months as Tolan has impressed in camps and on the 7v7 circuit this offseason.

Right now, Tolan is still trying to navigate the recruiting waters with all this newfound attention.