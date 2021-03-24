Rivals250 LB DeMario Tolan Excited About New Michigan Offer
DeMario Tolan is one of the hottest recruits in America.
The Rivals250 linebacker out of Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga went from intriguing prospect to a wanted man with close to 40 offers. Several major programs have jumped in the mix over the last couple of months as Tolan has impressed in camps and on the 7v7 circuit this offseason.
Right now, Tolan is still trying to navigate the recruiting waters with all this newfound attention.
“I’m just taking it in and learning the best way I can,” Tolan said. “I’m trying to find the school that’s the best fit for me. I’m building relationships with all the coaches. I have no standouts, but LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Miami and schools like that are recruiting me hard.”
Michigan made its move and put an offer on the table for Tolan earlier this month.
And Tolan was thrilled about the new opportunity.
