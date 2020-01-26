News More News
Rivals250 LB Jamari Buddin On Michigan Visit, Brian-Jean Mary

Michigan’s big recruiting weekend featured several top in-state targets, including 2021 Rivals250 linebacker Jamari Buddin.

The Belleville (Mich.) product visited twice in the fall and once again took in the campus and facilities. However, this trip to Ann Arbor was highlighted by more individual time with the coaching staff.

Four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin visited Michigan over the weekend.

In fact, Buddin said his favorite part of the visit was his sit down meeting with Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

“The visit went great,” Buddin said. “I got to start a relationship with the new coaches on staff. My favorite part was sitting down with Don Brown. Our conversations were straight forward and to the point.

{{ article.author_name }}